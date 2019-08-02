Man accused of causing train delays in the Preston area costing £160,000

A man was due to appear in court today charged with causing £160,000 worth of delays to rail services near Preston.

British Transport Police say the man has been accused of three offences of obstruction of the railway.

He was arrested yesterday and held in custody overnight to appear before magistrates in the city today.

Meanwhile another man is being sought after 16 trains were delayed on the West Coast mainline south of the city on Thursday evening.

Officers say he was seen chasing his dog across all four tracks of the busy rail line.

A driver who spotted him stopped his train and escorted him to safety. But by the time BTP officers arrived he had left the scene.

A statement said: "A train was stopped south of Preston last night by a man chasing his dog over all four tracks of the West Coast Main Line.

"The train driver escorted him to safety as all trains were stopped. 16 trains delayed for total of 141 mins. Male left area prior to police arrival."