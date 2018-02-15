Magic and mystery at Valentine’s ball

With masked faces and a bit of sorcery, guests at a Valentine’s masquerade ball had a mysterious time.

The magical event at the Hallmark Hotel, Leyland, was organised by the fund-raising committee at Gregson Green Community Centre, in Hoghton, to raise funds for its facilities.

Members of Gregson Green enjoy masquerade fun at Leyland Hallmark Hotel

Guests raised £1,660 which will go towards building a new community centre.

Ann Atkin, chairman of the fund-raising group at the centre, in Gregson Lane, says: “We currently have a very old hut which is not fit for purpose.

“So over the past six years we have been raising funds to build a new centre, with sports and recreational facilities.

“Our cricket and football players currently have to change in a container by the side of the hut and all their equipment is stored in a ram-shackle wooden hut.

“We have had brilliant support from the village and raise more money year on year.

“We decided to do something different and organised a Valentine’s masquerade ball.

“We had around 100 guests, all looking splendid with the fancy masks, long frocks and bow ties.

“Everyone enjoyed a lovely meal and were royally entertained by a wonderful band called The Frequency.

“Pete the magician circ-ulated around tables and amazed people with his magic tricks.

“We also had a dj, a raffle and a silent auction.

“We are very pleased with how the evening went as it was our first ball.

“We didn’t want to go too over the top as we wanted to make sure we got things right.

“It seemed to be very popular and everyone had a great time according to the feedback we have had.”

The committee is now looking ahead to a series of fund-raising events to boost its funds.

It is holding a family Easter bingo on March 16; a three-day beer festival from May 25 to May 27 and a gala day on August 26.

There are also fashion shows, a cheese and wine night, golf days, sportsmans dinners and a scarecrow festival also planned.

The centre is a venue for local groups to meet such as Rainbows, Brownies, mothers and toddlers, The Women’s Institute and child welfare clinics. The venue is also used for private birthday parties and other events.