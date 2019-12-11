Liverpool John Lennon Airport closed after private plane overshoots runway

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been closed after a private plane overshot the runway, resulting in long flight delays and cancellations.



Liverpool Airport confirmed that there was an incident at 5.47am this morning (December 11) when a private jet came off the runway after landing.

Three crew and one passenger were on board. No injuries have been reported.

The runway is expected to be closed until this afternoon while the airport deals with the incident.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "Anyone travelling from the airport today is advised to contact their airline for the latest information.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and can assure customers we are doing all we can to resume services as quickly as possible."

The runway is expected to be closed until this afternoon. (Credit: JPress)

Flights arriving from Salzburg, where Liverpool FC played on Tuesday night, the Isle of Man and Dublin were diverted to Manchester on Wednesday morning, while planes from Belfast and Amsterdam were cancelled.

An investigation has been launched into what happened.