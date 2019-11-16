Light, bright and brand new

Five bed detached home offers space and great connections

Stunning bespoke recently-built detached property finished to a high standard throughout with large windows creating a fantastic bright and airy house.

It is set on a generous plot in the quiet and much sought-after village of Woodplumpton, within easy reach of the local schools, main motorway connections and Preston city centre.

The accommodation briefly comprises, to the ground floor, an entrance hall with oak door and oak turned staircase, downstairs WC, spacious lounge with multi-fuel burning stove, contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining room with bi-folding doors to the rear garden, and bedroom five with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

To the first floor there is a spacious landing, four double bedrooms and a contemporary shower room.

A double wooden entrance gate leads to the tarmac driveway which has parking for several cars, a front garden, a garage with an electric door and a fence and hedge enclosed garden with lawn, flagged patio, trees and a storage shed.

Address: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton

Price: £550,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811