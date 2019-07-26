Leyland Fish and Chips: Takeaway review sees the dessert avoid a Greek tragedy

It used to be farmers who were all about diversification, and now it’s our chippies.

There are traditional chip shops about these days who’ll also do you a Chinese, and ones which venture into the kebab and burger areas, especially for the later, hungrier and less sober eater.

Greek Meat Feast, at 18.00

A case in point is Leyland Fish and Chips, which features all the trappings of your regular deep-fried fayre, but now there’s a Greek offering.

The majority of the specialist menu seems to centre on a grilled vertical spit of stacked succulent Greek chicken meat, which I imagine spins idly behind the counter, tempting folks away from their traditional Hollands pies with its seductive gyrations.

We’ll test the mettle of their traditional fried fayre another day, but for now we were intrigued by a little more European cuisine, while we’re still friends.

After reading a few pages of their Greek dishes, we settled upon a catch-all first time try at the Greek Meat Feast, at £18.00, and an added Greek pudding, purely in the interests of thorough research.

This bargain seemed to offer the widest sampling of the majority of chef’s Medditerranian delights, including a large portion of that Greek chicken meat, two sieftalia (kebab sausage) a large chips, salad, a large tzatziki sauce, two Greek grilled pittas and two drinks.

Game on, and the best thing about a Greek takeaway is that there’s no need for plates; in case anyone was to get carried away with the whole custom thing.

Once our meal arrived we first found that the large tzatziki sauce was missing, which was a bad start, leading to us facing an exceptionally dry meal.

Luckily, our extensive fridge source of sauce saved the day, but our authentic Greek experience was now to be tainted by the hot and exotic relishes of farther-flung regions, spoiling the effect somewhat.

The chicken was greasy and desperate for that missing, soothing creamy tzatziki sauce and the pitta was unrelenting in its rigidity.

The kebab sausage had more flavour, but suffered from a greasy texture which rapidly congealed to a thick lardy grease on cooling, which made us thankful we didn’t finish it.

The chips were equally pallid and fatty, and didn’t do much to save the experience, but the salad, simple as it was, was at least crisp and fresh.

We called an early finish to the main course and hoped that pudding could provide some solace. We’d selected a Bougatsa with cream, which was a crispy filo pastry dessert, filled with custard cream and served with icing sugar and cinnamon. The desert was sweet, warm and delicious and easily the best part of the meal.

The online Urban Dictionary describes the phrase “Going Greek” as the person who arranges the meal pays nothing. If only.