Lancashire restaurant Moor Hall is crowned the best in Britain

Have your say

A Lancashire restaurant has been crowned the best in Britain at a prestigious national awards ceremony in London.



Moor Hall in Aughton, near Ormskirk, was crowned National Restaurant of the Year at The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards 2019 yesterday (Monday, June 10).

Mark Birchall (centre), chef patron of Moor Hall at Aughton, near Ormskirk, is celebrating after his restaurant was named the best in Britain.

The restaurant, situated in a refurbished Grade II-listed 16th-century farmhouse, is overseen by former Runshaw College student and chef-patron Mark Birchall, from Adlington, near Chorley.

It beat a number of world famous London restaurants to the number 1 spot. But the Lancashire restaurant and its home-grown chef are no stranger to success.

The critically-acclaimed restaurant was bought by Andy and Tracey Bell in 2015, who oversaw its multi-million pound renovation in 2017.

Under the creative stewardship of Mr Birchall, the restaurant has already been awarded two Michelin stars, achieving its first star just six months after reopening.

Mark Birchall, from Adlington, near Chorley, is regarded as one of the best chefs in Britain following his success at L'Enclume in Cartmel and Moor Hall near Ormskirk.

READ MORE: Mark wins Lancashire’s Moor Hall a Michelin Star

Since then, Moor Hall has built a strong reputation for its modern British cuisine, with an emphasis on using local produce grown on the five-acre estate.

The National Restaurant Awards are judged by a panel of more than 200 experts including food writers, chefs and restaurateurs.

“Mark is an incredibly talented chef who has a clear ambition to not just create one of the best restaurants in the UK but in the world,” says Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine.

“This award reflects that vision. Moor Hall is an almost immaculate experience – Mark’s food is clever and inventive but also delicious, the service is exceptional and the atmosphere is relaxed and friendly.

"It’s an outstanding restaurant that deserves its title as the best in the UK.”

Moor Hall’s leap to the top from No 6 last year means the No 1 slot returns to a restaurant outside of the capital.

This year also saw more Northern restaurants than ever before featured in the top 100.

In total, 46 of the top 100 restaurants are located outside of London, revealing the true geographical spread of Britain's fine dining.

Second place went to hit London restaurant Brat in Shoreditch, which is followed by four other restaurants in the capital.

Sixth place returns to the North West with Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume, where Birchall previously earned two Michelin stars as its former executive chef.

Prices for the lunch and dinner tasting menus at Moor Hall start from £65 a person.

Moor Hall and chef Mark Birchall have been approached for comment.

The full list of the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants can be found here.