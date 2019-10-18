Immaculate in style and location

Five bed detached home has countryside views

This immaculately presented five-bedroom detached house is in the much sought-after semi-rural location of Broughton; yet is accessible for amenities such as reputable schools, shops, Broughton bypass, Royal Preston Hospital, bus routes and main motorway connections.

-

The property boasts well-appointed living accommodation, spacious rooms to both the ground and first floor, open countryside views to the rear and hosts a medley of modern and traditional features throughout.

It briefly comprises; entrance vestibule, inviting entrance hallway, two reception rooms, one with an open-hearth coal fire, recently extended open-plan L-shaped dining kitchen with a range of high specification appliances including integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, AEG double oven, microwave, four ring electric hob with an above extractor fan and bean-to-cup coffee maker.

There is also an office, utility room and ground floor WC.

To the first floor, there are five double bedrooms, the master with a three-piece en-suite with the possibility to extend to a four-piece suite or dressing room, the second and third double bedrooms with a ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite; and a newly fitted four-piece family bathroom.

-

There are beautifully tended and well-stocked gardens surrounding the property, with a detached garage to the rear and a summerhouse with power source.

There is also a spacious driveway providing off-road parking for several cars.

Address: Whittingham Lane, Broughton

Price: £525,000

-

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

-