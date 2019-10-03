Immaculate home enjoys a great location

Have your say

Good-sized detached property has much to offer a family

For those who enjoy semi-rural village life, or can imagine themselves doing so, this family home will have instant appeal.

-

Within a sought-after location close to local shops, schools and other amenities, this property has been kept in immaculate condition throughout.

The entrance hall takes you through to the roomy lounge, along with the kitchen-diner and downstairs toilet.

This modern open-plan kitchen diner is ideal for family meals and get-togethers or for easy entertaining of guests.

It is fitted with a range of wall and base units, an electric double oven, electric hob, space and plumbing for a fridge freezer and a washing machine and an integrated dishwasher.

-

On the first floor are four bedrooms, three of which are doubles.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and its own en-suite facility. There is a main family bathroom to serve the remaining bedrooms.

The property has impressive lawned gardens to the rear, with a stone patio.

Address: Moss Lane, Hesketh Bank

-

Price: £260,000+

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000