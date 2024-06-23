I'm desperate to find Preston's best beef burger... I want juicy, moist, meaty, smoky, and good value
and live on Freeview channel 276
On the hunt for the very best of all things culinary in Preston, LP Eats is our chance to delve into the city’s foodie underbelly, to get recommendations from local readers, and to meet the top-end chefs rustling up the grub that keeps Preston trucking.
With the launch of the series’ debut season and the crowning of Preston’s best kebab in the bag, we want to continue exploring the city's burgeoning grub scene. And so now we’re out to pin-point Preston’s premier beef burger.
We’re looking for moist, beefy, smoky, thick, juicy meat; homemade sauces and bun-bursting extras which will get us reaching for the napkins; stonking value for money; and good vines from the classy local chefs rustling up each patty.
We'll be rating each burger out of 5 across these 5 criteria: the beef burger itself, how moist the whole burger is, sauces and extras, the service and vibe in the restaurant, and the price, so be sure to get in touch ([email protected]) with any suggestions for places to try and we'll get ourselves down there. At the end of the process, we'll crown Preston's Best Beef Burger. And so, with the first review set to come out next week, there’s only one thing left to say: may the best burger win.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.