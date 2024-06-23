Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Post Eats: We're trying the best everything in Preston, from kebabs and burgers, to chicken wings and vegan food.

On the hunt for the very best of all things culinary in Preston, LP Eats is our chance to delve into the city’s foodie underbelly, to get recommendations from local readers, and to meet the top-end chefs rustling up the grub that keeps Preston trucking.

With the launch of the series’ debut season and the crowning of Preston’s best kebab in the bag, we want to continue exploring the city's burgeoning grub scene. And so now we’re out to pin-point Preston’s premier beef burger.

We’re looking for moist, beefy, smoky, thick, juicy meat; homemade sauces and bun-bursting extras which will get us reaching for the napkins; stonking value for money; and good vines from the classy local chefs rustling up each patty.

