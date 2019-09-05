Idyllic barn restoration with stunning views

Have your say

Three-bedroom detached cottage has modern and traditional features throughout

For sale is a spectacular fully detached cottage-style property, restored from a barn and exceptionally reconstructed by the current vendors in 2000.

-

Old Cuddy Cottage is nestled down Eaves Lane, an idyllic rural location in Woodplumpton, yet is within accessible distance to amenities and transport links.

This property takes full advantage of its beautiful setting, boasting stunning private views over the surrounding countryside.

Moreover, it hosts a unique medley of modern and traditional features throughout, as well as 16 solar panels providing an income and free electricity during the day.

Old Cuddy Cottage has a top-of-the-range dining kitchen with a Stoves range-style cooker, main lounge with oil burner, second reception room, games room, modern ground floor cloakroom, three double bedrooms, and modern en suite to the master and contemporary family bathroom, plus extensive outdoor space, with a driveway and detached double garage.

-

Contact the Fulwood team to arrange a viewing.

Address: Old Cuddy Cottage Woodplumpton

Price: £565,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811