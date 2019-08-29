Have your say

Four-bedroom modern bungalow offers flexible living accommodation

This is an unmissable opportunity to buy an immaculate extended semi-detached property, tucked away in a sought after location within Fulwood.

It has good accessibility to amenities such as being within walking distance to Royal Preston Hospital, Booths, reputable schools and main bus routes.

This superb family home boasts a modern feel throughout and has flexible living accommodation which is ideal for a growing family.

The accommodation briefly comprises; entrance hallway, fully-fitted open plan breakfast kitchen with high gloss units, space for a fridge freezer and plumbing for a dishwasher. There is also a Stoves double oven and grill with a gas hob and canopy extractor.

Also a utility room, ground-floor shower room, main lounge, second reception room/dining room, third reception room/bedroom and a ground floor bathroom. To the first floor there are four bedrooms and a modern shower room.

It has beautifully manicured front rear and side gardens, a driveway and a detached garage.

Address: Clanfield, Fulwood

Price: £285,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811