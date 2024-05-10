Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire based haircare brand says it has become only the second professional hair care brand in the world to be approved as cruelty-free by the Leaping Bunny Programme.

Neal & Wolf, a professional haircare brand based in Earby in East Lancashire, has been Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International, meaning its entire product portfolio has not been, or ever has been, tested on animals.

Founded in 2009 by Neil Capstick, Neal & Wolf specialises in professional-quality haircare products, which were already sulphate, paraben, TEA (triethanolamine) and DEA (Diethanolamine) free but since being Leaping Bunny approved, will also be 100% vegan friendly from now on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the news of their cruelty free accreditation, I thought it was time I tried out the Lancashire based brand to see if their products are actually of a professional quality.

I was therefore gifted a box featuring products from their latest range ‘Hydrate’ and I found inside full size bottles of shampoo, conditioner and a hair mask.

Reporter Aimee Seddon (pictured) tried the Neal and Wolf Hydrate range (also pictured).

The packaging

My items arrived in a cardboard box, lying underneath two sheets of cardboard paper and one tissue paper so the packaging already has the sustainability thumbs up.

The shampoo, conditioner and mask were then all packaged in the same design which I found to be really simple and elegant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bottles were a block beige colour, with an overlay image of the Neal & Wolf logo in a paler colour.

Overall, the impression the packaging came off was definitely that Neil & Wolf was a higher end brand, which would look at home in a hairdressers salon.

Read More Hairdressers Lancashire: the 27 best hair salons across the county according to you

Using the products

When I opened the shampoo and conditioner products in the shower, I was first impressed by their lovely smell- a subtle nutty and floral scent.

The shampoo was then clear and the conditioner was a plain white, which combined with the soft scent, made them feel really natural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I followed the products’ instructions as stated on the bottles and I actually used a little bit less of the shampoo and conditioner than I usually do because the consistency of both felt more substantial than some of their more watery competitors.

After my shower, when my hair had half dried, I applied the moisture mask to the middle and ends of my hair and left it in for ten minutes.

The moisture mask had the same subtle scent as the other products, and was nice and light so did not feel like I was rubbing a slab of grease into my hair.

Generally I don’t like using too many products and I must admit, the extra step of part drying my hair, then applying something new, having to wait for ten minutes before washing it off again and drying it again, did feel like a faff. I just hoped the after result would be worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result

Left: Aimee's hair before using the Neal & Wolf Hydrate range. Right: afterwards.

When I initially got out of the shower, before trying the moisture mask, I found my hair- which usually knots up when I wash it - so much easier to brush than normal. There was none of my usual yanking, just a gentle clean sweep with the brush.

An hour later, after I had used the moisture mask and fully dried my hair, I could then see what the final results were.

As my post shower hair brush had hinted, my hair was way softer than before I used the Neal & Wolf Products, the final step of using the moisture mask had merely made my hair even more sleek.

Looking forward, I think I would be happy with the softness of hair just from using the shampoo and conditioner so I would probably save the moisture mask for special occasions, when my hair feels in extra need of some hydration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also had messy, frizzy curls before I got in the shower, but the Neal & Wolf hydrate range definitely tightened and elongated them and gave my hair a salon finish compared to my usual hair routine.

Overall thoughts

If you want to try a new, higher end hair brand, I would definitely recommend Neal & Wolf.

The products I tried did give me a salon finish at home and for a reasonable cost - the three Hydrate products cost £62,85 altogether but will last you a long time and if you’re feeling frugal, the most expensive product was the mask (£24.95) which isn’t vital to your hair washing routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The softness of my hair continued overnight after my wash, and my partner even thought I had put perfume on the next morning as my hair still smelt so nice.