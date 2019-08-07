"I feel very sorry for this poor couple" - Your reaction after young homeowner's house becomes "infested" with plaster beetles

Moving house is one of the most stressful life events you can experience.

Now imagine moving into your brand new £250,000 property only to discover your home is infested with plaster beetles.

That's exactly what happened to 22-year-old Melissa Berry after she moved into her dream first home in Preston only a few months ago.

You can read the full story here: Young homeowner's horror as Cottam Taylor Wimpey house becomes "infested" with plaster beetles

Since then the infestation has spread to food cupboards, cutlery drawers and even under her duvet.

Here was your reaction to Melissa's plight on online:

Poor folk! I had this in two new-builds. They're called Psocids and the only way to get rid is dehumidify. Pretty difficult in 'summer' tho. Get rid of any cardboard in your cupboards - they love it.

Jane Astley

Can’t they get it fumigated?

Valerie Hunt

They don't build them like they used to do and punters are paying the price.

​Ken Heskin

Worst thing we ever did buying a new build never again! Thankfully we’ve sold it and moved into something older & can tell it’s built properly! Feel for this couple tho.

Helen Marie Brown

Why do people buy new builds. Poorly put together glorified plasterboard palaces. The developers must be rubbing their hands in glee when they see these mugs buying them.

Paul Walsh

I feel very sorry for this poor couple. The problem has come about because the houses are being built too fast and there is a fundamental lack of building control so, sadly, cases like this are to be expected.

Gary Walker

Poor people and shame on Taylor Wimpy they should sort it out..after reading this no way would I ever buy a New Build.

Anne Wawrzyniak Tony Whittaker