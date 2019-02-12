How to create a flawless make-up look for prom - according to professional make-up artists

Prom season is only a few months away and it's one of those important occasions you’ll want to start planning for early.

Along with thinking about a choice of dress, shoes and how to style your hair, a big part of creating the perfect prom look comes down to make-up.

Professional make-up artist, Emily Grosvenor, says bright lip or eye colours is one of the hot prom make-up trends this year (Photo: Emily Grosvenor)

Prom make-up trends

Much like fashion trends, make-up looks also change with the seasons and for 2019 its all about a bright pop of colour, and flawless, dewy skin.

According to Yorkshire-based make-up artist, Kimberley Brook, a bright colour worn on the eyes is overtaking the popularity for a bold lip this year, while glowing flawless skin continues to trend.

However, she advises that heavy contoured cheekbones are taking a backseat in 2019 in favour of healthy looking bronzed skin.

Having a good skincare routine before application will ensure a flawless finish that will last throughout the night (Photo: Kimberley Brook)

Fellow professional make-up artist, Emily Grosvenor, based in the West Midlands, says these three trends are key for prom nights this year:

- Colour - Whether that's colour on the lips or eyes, choose a colour that either matches or compliments your dress. If going bold is a bit daring, opt for pastel hues.

- Glitter/sparkle - Nothing says glamour like glitter and sparkle. This year, rather than chunky glitter, think more metallic or chrome effects.

- Luminous skin - This year it's not just a highlighted cheek bone, but glossy looking skin. To create this look, use cream or liquid highlighters rather than powders, and take the highlighter down to your collarbone and shoulders for an all over glow.

Emily also notes the continued demand for a smokey eye, adding, "I think it's because it's timeless and suits everyone.

"A smokey eye can be any colour, it doesn't have to be brown or black.

"If you have blue eyes, go for bronzy tones, brown eyes look incredible with purples or pinks, and green eyes pop against orange and red colours."

Achieving a flawless look that will last

As well deciding on a make-up look, it's important to have a good skincare routine before application to ensure a flawless finish that will last throughout the night.

"A good skincare routine is so important to ensure a flawless make-up application," Kimberley explains.

"I then always recommend using a primer before applying foundation, as they give your skin a smooth, flawless base for foundation and ensure it will stay in place.

"I also recommend a good eye primer, as this will stop eyeshadow creasing as it warms and it will also allow eyeshadow to be applied with more intensity.

"Another great tip is to apply your make-up in thin layers, building up coverage. Applying your make-up this way will help it to last all day and night, and you will achieve a more flawless finish."

Emily suggests using a gel based moisturiser underneath make-up, as these work well on all skin types, along with a setting spray.

"A primer and setting spray are the glue to keeping your make-up looking picture perfect,” she says.

"A primer will help adhere products to your skin and a setting will help lock everything into place. My favourite setting spray is Urban All-Nighter."

The best products to use?

Everyone usually has a go-to set of products in their make-up bag, but if you're keen to know what products the professionals swear by, there are a few which come highly recommended.

The Ordinary High Adherence Silicone Primer is a favourite staple product of Kimberley's, as it will ensure "a smooth base for your foundation and will hold it in place all day."

She also recommends Nars Sheer Glow foundation and Zoeva brushes for easy application.

The Sheer Glow foundation is a firm favourite of Emily's, too, as it provides great coverage "without feeling heavy or looking cakey."

Emily loves MAC Mineralize Skin Finishing Powders and the 217 Brush by MAC.

"I like these powders because they don't look powdery, they look natural and are packed with minerals to hydrate the skin,” she says.

"And the brush is super versatile, perfect for blending out eyeshadows in the crease, and it's a great concealer brush.

"I love using it for doing a stained lip, rather than using a flat dense lip brush which packs on too much product.”