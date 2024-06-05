Where do I sign!? Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy country village with huge garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 16:09 BST

What a breathtaking home.

On the market for £650,000 with Moving Works, this glorious four-bed detached Woodplumpton home is spectacular in every regard: it has the space, the style, the contemporary design, and the sprawling garden.

As one reader said: “Where do I sign?!”

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For those still in the market for that new home, check out these other recent properties we’ve covered...

Ultra grand 3 bed corner plot Ashton family home with wraparound garden on the market with slashed price tag

I toured a detached 3 bed corner plot bungalow on quiet cul de sac with Love Island style garden for sale

I found a deceptively spacious 3 bed 'family haven' Penwortham home with wraparound garden for sale

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

1. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Woodplumpton Road, Woodplumpton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonRibbletonUberMoneyPropertyfirst person