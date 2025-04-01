Wain Homes acquires site for 70 homes in Clayton-le-Woods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North West-based housebuilder, Wain Homes, has acquired land to build 70 new homes in Clayton-le-Woods near Chorley.

The 6.5-acre former equestrian site off Wigan Road already has planning permission for a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and will see Wain Homes return to the Chorley area for the first time since completing its popular Richmond Park development in nearby Whittle-le-Woods in 2019.

Construction work on the new development, to be called Farriers Chase, is expected to get underway in late Spring 2025 with the first homes for sale due to be released in Autumn 2025. Affordable homes will make up nearly one third of the development.

To support the local community, Wain Homes will contribute towards new or improved sports pitches and sports facilities within the Borough as identified in the Chorley Open Space Recreation Strategy 2020-2036.

The housebuilder will also contribute to the improvement and expansion of the existing play area at Bradfield Close.

A spokesperson for Wain Homes, said: “Returning to this part of Lancashire sees Wain Homes creating another sustainable new community in its heartland, having built its first ever property in nearby Standish more than 50 years ago.

“Wain Homes is well known and trusted for building high quality new homes in this part of the county and we are expecting high demand for our energy efficient homes in Clayton-le-Woods. It is a sustainable location and within close proximity to existing transport infrastructure, providing access to local and regional employment opportunities for new residents.”

Wain Homes is currently building 13 new homes developments across the North West, including Rectory Woods in Standish and Pinfold Manor in Broughton.

The company, which has its headquarters in Warrington, holds the coveted Five Star Builder status from the Home Builders Federation, with more than 90 per cent of its customers happy to recommend them to family and friends.

For more information, visit the website.