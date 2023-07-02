News you can trust since 1886
Unique 5 bed Penwortham family home with double garage and landscaped gardens up for sale

This uniquely designed Preston home is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £850,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this lovely five-bed corner-plot Penwortham property features a large lounge, a snug, a family kitchen perfect for entertaining, large bedrooms, electric gates, a double garage, and a landscaped rear garden with raised decked areas. Take a look around...

1. Hill Road

2. Hill Road

3. Hill Road

4. Hill Road

