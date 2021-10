On the market (price on application) with Arnold & Phillips, this property in Aughton features, according to the estate agent, 'one of the most coveted addresses in the North West' and boasts a sophisticated and stylish finish, a grand staircase, impressive open-plan family dining kitchen with breakfast bar and wine cooler, a luxurious master suite with four-piece en-suite and dressing room, home gym and cinema, and gorgeous gardens. Take a look around...