Ultra modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with space age open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Wow, what a home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT

On the market for £750,000 with Home Truths, this majestic Farington home is the peak of modern living, featuring five bedrooms with en suites, three storeys, an open plan design, a stunning modern finish, and a secluded garden. Take a look around...

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

The Willow, Marklands, Stanifield Lane, PR5 5XR (Credit: Home Truths)

