Ultra modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with space age open plan design and secluded garden up for sale
On the market for £750,000 with Home Truths, this majestic Farington home is the peak of modern living, featuring five bedrooms with en suites, three storeys, an open plan design, a stunning modern finish, and a secluded garden. Take a look around...
