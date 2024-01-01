Uber modern chalet style 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with open plan design and private garden for sale
This home is the epitome of modern family living, a chalet-style detached home which has been gracefully extended amidst picturesque surroundings.
On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed Clayton le Woods home features a welcoming entrance porch and hallway, an open-plan lounge/diner with fireplace, a stylish breakfast kitchen, two ground floor bedrooms, a utility room, further spacious bedrooms, a generous driveway, and a private rear garden with decking and lawn. Take a look around...
