News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Uber modern California style 4 bed Fylde Coast mansion with stunning open-plan design up for sale

This home certainly draws the gaze...
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 08:20 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £550,000 with eXp UK, this ultra-modern Clifton home is like something out of California, representing one of the North West’s most eye-catching contemporary homes. Take a look around...

Be sure to check out these other local homes on the market…

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

1. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

2. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

3. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

4. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CaliforniaNorth WestCliftonFulwoodGoosnargh