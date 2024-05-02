Uber luxury Leyland mansion built in 2018 with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

This home is a movie-lovers dream... but then again, it's also a poker-player's dream, a chef's dream, and a home workout-hero's dream, too.

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 13:30 BST

On the market for £769,950 with Maria B Evans estates, this utterly spectacular four-bed detached Leyland home is a picture f perfection, featuring bright and airy open plan spaces, a modern design throughout, a poker table and games room, a home bar, a home office, a home cinema, huge bedrooms, gorgeous en suites, and a stunning back garden.

As the estate agents say: “

This one has it all. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still on the hunt for that perfect home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...

'I'm in love with this timeless masterpiece': Downton Abbey style country mansion with modern design for sale

'I love its traditional charm': semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with south facing garden for sale

'I'm truly proud of it': Stunning 5 bed detached Preston home with modern design & massive garden for sale

Bargain & unique 2 bed over 50s Garstang countryside park home on tranquil development on the market

1. Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Photo Sales

2. Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Photo Sales

3. Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Photo Sales

4. Dunkirk Lane 1 (Credit: Maria B Evans)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoneyHome OfficeLeylandPropertiesChorleyEdwardianPrestonGarstangDownton Abbey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.