News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Uber cool retro 5 bed detached Fylde home with quirky modern design, spacious interior, and huge garden up for sale

What a home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST

On the market for £850,000 with Armistead Barnett, this magnificent five bed family home is a stunner from start to finish, featuring a wonderful interior design, spacious living areas, glorious bedrooms, and a large garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Luxury 4 bed Chorley mega mansion with modern open plan design, stunning kitchen, and huge garden up for sale

Perfect for first-time buyers: 3 bed Lostock Hall home with modern finish and fitted kitchen up for sale for bargain price

Huge 4 bed detached Longton family home with modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Station Road, Salwick, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeChorley