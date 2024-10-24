On the market for £750,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this fantastic 5-bedroom family home is not only set within a charming slice of countryside, but also offers exceptional flexibility, making it ideal for buyers seeking more than just a living space.

Set on a large plot with beautiful mature gardens, this captivating piece of real estate is notable for its perfect setup for family life. It includes a spacious studio building, offering great potential for a variety of uses such as a separate dwelling (planning consent granted) as well as an annex, a home office, and a gym.

Located in the quaint hamlet of Salwick near Kirkham, the home benefits from nearby amenities such as schools, shops, and transport links, but is also defined by its seclusion and privacy whilst also providing excellent access to main roads and motorways, making it convenient for commuters.

Inside, the home features a huge and bright open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with striking countryside views and a balcony overlooking the gardens. A snug, study, and spacious lounge with vaulted ceilings are also on offer, adding to the home's versatility and flexibility. The ground floor includes five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom.

The studio building, set over 2,000 sq. ft., offers a further flexible space, having previously housed a swimming pool. It comes with planning permission to convert it into a separate residence, making it an attractive proposition in its own right, while the rear gardens are themselves expansive, featuring a summer house, patio, and mature trees, adding charm and tranquillity to the outdoor spaces.

