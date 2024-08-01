Tranquil 4 bed Preston countryside family home with slick design and huge private garden for sale

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:11 BST

What a lovely home.

On the market for offers in excess of £415,000 with Yopa, this stunning 4 bed detached Barton home is all about tranquility, modernity, and style. Featuring a gorgeous design and spacious layout, this lovely family home would be perfect for a growing family.

Take a look around...

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Palmerston Road, Preston

Related topics:PrestonBartonGoosnarghFulwood