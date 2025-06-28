The 10 cheapest streets to buy a house in Poulton-le-Fylde including Argyle Road and Chapel Street

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th Jun 2025, 01:03 BST

House hunters in Poulton-le-Fylde looking for a bargain - stop here!

As Poulton’s grows in popularity so does its house prices.

As new homes continue rise to be errected the chances of finding a bargain doer-upper shrinks.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Poulton-le-Fylde postcodes, some of the cheapest residential streets include Chapel Street, Argyle Road and Oldfield Crescent.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Poulton-le-Fylde postcodes.

Check out the 10 cheapest streets to buy a house in Poulton-le-Fylde below.

10 of the cheapest streets to buy a home in Poutlon-le-Fylde

10 of the cheapest streets to buy a home in Poutlon-le-Fylde

10 of the cheapest streets to buy a home in Poutlon-le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Chapel Street is the cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 10 sales fetching an average of £84,475

Chapel Street is the cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 10 sales fetching an average of £84,475

Chapel Street is the cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 10 sales fetching an average of £84,475

Photo Sales
Croft House is the 2nd cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 19 sales fetching an average of £89,894

Croft House is the 2nd cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 19 sales fetching an average of £89,894

Croft House is the 2nd cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 19 sales fetching an average of £89,894

Photo Sales
Ashley Court is the 3rd cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 3 sales fetching an average of £95,186

Ashley Court is the 3rd cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 3 sales fetching an average of £95,186

Ashley Court is the 3rd cheapest street in Poulton to buy a home with 3 sales fetching an average of £95,186

Photo Sales
