Take a tour of this spacious 3-bed Ashton family semi with huge garden on the market for bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:45 BST

This home is brimming with promise.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £190,000 with Purplebricks, this 3-bed semi-detached Ashton-on-Ribble family home is the dictionary definition of a home with potential.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Spacious, well-appointed, and with a generous footprint, this property features an entrance porch, a spacious entrance hallway, a family lounge, a large dining kitchen, a handy utility room, three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs, plenty of driveway parking, front and rear gardens, a detached garage, and and two sheds.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Be sure to sign up for our UK Today newsletter

Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Don’t miss these other homes on the market...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

1. Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Moss Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AshtonPropertyGardensNewslettersLancashireNewsletterParkinglongridgeFulwoodLancaster