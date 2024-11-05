Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

There’s so much more to this home than what meets the eye...

On the market for £590,000 with Purplebricks, this unassuming home is a wonderful surprise.

A lovely and traditional five-bed mid-terrace home in Lytham, this place combines period charm and modern comforts, making it a slick, modern, and inviting residence ideal for a growing family.

Offering a spacious layout with two or three reception rooms (depending on usage), a versatile fitted kitchen with separate sitting area, and a number of original period details from limestone fireplaces to moulded accents, this home is characterful and welcoming.

The heart of the home is the kitchen, where you will find high-end appliances, a wine cooler, a central island, Corian work surfaces, and a Quooker boiling tap, while upstairs you can find three double bedrooms as well as a main suite with bathroom featuring a rainfall shower.

The home also offers occupants use of a large cellar, downstairs toiler, a well-maintained front garden, and a private rear garden with stone paving, raised flower beds, and a decked patio. It’s also located in close proximity to a number of shops, cafes, parks, and the waterfront, giving it small-town charm as well as accessibility.

Take a look around...

