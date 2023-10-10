News you can trust since 1886
Superb 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with conservatory, modern kitchen, and landscaped garden up for sale

This is an idyllic family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £275,000 with Purplebricks, this charming four-bed detached Bamber Bridge is the ideal family home, featuring two reception rooms, a conservatory, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms and a clean-cut family bathroom, a detached garage, and a large landscaped rear garden which enjoys plenty of sunshine. Take a look around...

Related topics:LancashireKirkhamPreston