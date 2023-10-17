Sprawling 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design and private garden on the market
On the market for £380,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
