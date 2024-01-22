News you can trust since 1886
Spectacular 5 bed Midge Hall family new build with open plan layout and huge garden on the market

Described as being a 'detached luxurious family home' by the estate agents, this modern property is a sight for sore eyes.

Published 22nd Jan 2024
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 11:33 GMT

On the market for £405,000 with eXp UK, this spectacular detached home is located at Centurion Village nestled in rural Midge Hall. A newly-built residence, this gorgeous home boasts an inviting ground floor lounge with a bay window, a spacious open-plan kitchen/diner overlooking the lawned garden, a fdownstairs bedroom which could be converted into an office, four first-floor double bedrooms including a generous dual-aspect main with en-suite, and a garage with electric charging point. Take a look around...

