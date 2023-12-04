News you can trust since 1886
Spacious and modern 4 bed detached family home in dream Forest of Bowland setting on the market for appealing price

As well as being a truly lovely family property, this home also benefits from being within a wonderful school catchment area.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:45 GMT

On the market for £319,995 with New Homes Agents, this four-bed detached Forest of Bowland family home sits in a popular location near the Forest of Bowland village of Chipping and features a wonderfully modern and spacious interior, a lovely fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a large private rear garden. Take a look around...

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

30 Cornflower Drive, Preston, PR3 2PA (Credit: New Home Agents)

