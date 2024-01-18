Spacious 4 bed Ashton family home with open plan kitchen and dream suntrap garden on the market
This lovely family home is described as being 'dramatically extended' by the estate agents.
On the market for £325,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this charming 4 bed Ashton on Ribble home has been finished to a stunning standard throughout, featuring an open plan living area, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, glorious bathroom suites, and a truly wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally...
Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: Historic Lancashire farmhouse bought by Britain's largest family, the Radfords
Idyllic 4 bed Preston countryside home with courtyard, open plan design, and woodland garden on the market
Characterful 3 bed Chorley cottage with open plan design, classic features, and private garden for sale