Spacious 3 bed corner-plot Preston family home with large garden on the market for bargain price
This substantial corner family home features spacious rooms and a large rear garden complete with decking area.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:49 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:13 GMT
Take a look around this three-bed semi-detached Preston family home on the market for offers in excess of £170,000 with Yopa...
