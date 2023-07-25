Secluded and historic 5 bed Preston Grade II listed countryside mansion with stunning garden up for sale
There are very few words which can do justice to this magnificent home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £1.5m with Fine & Country, this utterly breathtaking countryside property in Longridge is a complete dream from start to finish, featuring the best of modern contemporary living amenities, tranquillity, and style throughout. Take a look around...
