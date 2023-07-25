News you can trust since 1886
Secluded and historic 5 bed Preston Grade II listed countryside mansion with stunning garden up for sale

There are very few words which can do justice to this magnificent home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £1.5m with Fine & Country, this utterly breathtaking countryside property in Longridge is a complete dream from start to finish, featuring the best of modern contemporary living amenities, tranquillity, and style throughout. Take a look around...

Halfpenny Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Fine & Country)

1. Halfpenny Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Fine & Country)

Halfpenny Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Fine & Country) Photo: Halfpenny Lane, Longridge, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Fine & Country)

