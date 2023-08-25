Secluded 4 bed Longridge cul de sac family home with stunning fitted kitchen and landscaped garden on the market
On the market for £430,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this is an immaculate modern day home perfect for a growing family. Located in Longridge, this detached cul-de-sac property features a welcoming entrance hallway, a home study, a large lounge, a superb fitted kitchen with dining area and atrium window, a utility room, a large main bedroom with en suite, and gardens including a gorgeous landscaped rear space with lawn and pergola. Take a look around…
