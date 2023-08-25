News you can trust since 1886
Secluded 4 bed Longridge cul de sac family home with stunning fitted kitchen and landscaped garden on the market

What a lovely property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:06 BST

On the market for £430,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this is an immaculate modern day home perfect for a growing family. Located in Longridge, this detached cul-de-sac property features a welcoming entrance hallway, a home study, a large lounge, a superb fitted kitchen with dining area and atrium window, a utility room, a large main bedroom with en suite, and gardens including a gorgeous landscaped rear space with lawn and pergola. Take a look around…

Also on the market locally…

Mosses Farm Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Mosses Farm Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Mosses Farm Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Mosses Farm Road, Longridge, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

