Renovated 3 bed Preston bungalow with modern open plan interior, stunning bathroom, and wrap around garden for sale

This home has been very tastefully updated.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 08:48 GMT

On the market for £299,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this newly-renovated three-bedroom detached bungalow in Ribbleton is a sight to behold, featuring a brand new interior, an open-plan living kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a modern bathroom with rainfall shower, and landscaped wrap-around gardens with a detached garage. Take a look around...

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

