News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Two-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by bus
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Station Road in Bamber Bridge closed following commercial building fire

Recently renovated 5 bed Preston family home with open plan interior and landscaped garden up for sale

The asking price on this property was recently reduced by £10,000.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £340,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this lovely five-bed detached Ashton on Ribble home is perfect for a growing family, featuring an open plan design, a fitted kitchen and utility room, an main bedroom with en suite, and a landscaped rear garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale

Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Divine intervention: unique 5 bed central Preston apartment in former church up for sale for bargain price

Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

1. Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales) Photo: Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales
Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

2. Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales) Photo: Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales
Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

3. Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales) Photo: Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales
Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

4. Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales) Photo: Blackpool Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, PR2 (Credit: Guildhall Residential Sales)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonAshtonLancashire