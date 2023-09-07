Recently renovated 5 bed Preston family home with open plan interior and landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £340,000 with Guildhall Residential Sales, this lovely five-bed detached Ashton on Ribble home is perfect for a growing family, featuring an open plan design, a fitted kitchen and utility room, an main bedroom with en suite, and a landscaped rear garden. Take a look around...
