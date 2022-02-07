With average house prices continuing to rise, it becoming increasingly difficult for first-time buyers or those on lower incomes to get on to the property ladder.
According to analysis by the Halifax the average price of a detached home has increased by more than £60,000 during the coronavirus pandemic, the average UK house price hitting a record high of £276,759 at the start of 2022.
It comes as TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparked controversy at the weekend by writing that young people could afford to get on the property ladder if they gave up luxuries such as their gym membership and foreign holidays.
Here are 11 homes currently on the market in the city which could be yours for around £90,000 or less, according to Zoopla.