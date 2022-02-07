With average house prices continuing to rise, it becoming increasingly difficult for first-time buyers or those on lower incomes to get on to the property ladder.

According to analysis by the Halifax the average price of a detached home has increased by more than £60,000 during the coronavirus pandemic, the average UK house price hitting a record high of £276,759 at the start of 2022.

It comes as TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp sparked controversy at the weekend by writing that young people could afford to get on the property ladder if they gave up luxuries such as their gym membership and foreign holidays.

Here are 11 homes currently on the market in the city which could be yours for around £90,000 or less, according to Zoopla.Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Cintra Avenue, Ashton This three-bedroom garden-fronted terraced home is on the market for £75,000 with Entwistle Green. Photo Sales

2. Surrey Street This mid-terrace is "a short walk from Preston city centre" and is on the market with Strike for £80,000 Photo Sales

3. Robin Street This two-bedroom mid-terrace near to Deepdale Retail Park is on the market for £84,950 with Farrell Heyworth Photo Sales

4. St Stephen's Road 'Attention investors and first-time buyers" say vendors Eagleye Investments. It's currently a tenanted two-bed property and is on the market for offers over £85,000 Photo Sales