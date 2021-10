On the market for £750,000 with Duckworths, this six-bed property in Fence at the foot of Pendle Hill boasts views over the Calder Vale Valley, a grand entrance hallway with oak herringbone parquet floor, panelled mullion windows, a family kitchen/diner, spacious reception rooms, a dining room with oak fireplace, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, and gardens featuring a paved terrace and courtyard areas as well as a stone-built coach house. Take a look around...