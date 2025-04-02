On the market for £460,000 with eXp UK, this exceptional property, located on a prestigious Fulwood development, offers a remarkable 2,000 square feet of living space and is available with no onward chain.

The property - which boasts approximately £30,000-worth of premium upgrades, making it an incredible value for its high-end specification - boasts a spacious corner plot with a double driveway, an integral garage with EV charging point, and low-maintenance garden areas with granite paving and flower bed borders.

Inside, the ground floor is equipped with state-of-the-art underfloor heating throughout, with the entrance hall highlighted by a striking solid oak staircase with a glass balustrade. There is also a generous lounge with a feature bay window, pre-wired for a media wall, and a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family area.

The kitchen features an upgraded ‘Nolte’ German designer setup with a central island, integrated ‘Bosch’ appliances, and ample storage space, while two sets of bi-fold doors lead to the rear garden, allowing natural light to flood the room and creating a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. The ground floor also includes a utility room and a luxurious WC.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite is a standout, offering a spacious layout, a dressing room, and a luxury en suite, while the second bedroom also includes an en suite and the third and fourth bedrooms feature premium fitted wardrobes. The four-piece family bathroom completes the upper floor.

Located near the M6/M55 motorway junction and within walking distance of the Guild Wheel circuit, this home offers convenient access to local amenities, excellent schools, and tranquil green spaces.

