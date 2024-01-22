Picture perfect 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale
On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio. Take a look around...
