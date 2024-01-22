News you can trust since 1886
Picture perfect 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

As the estate agents say, this is ‘a family home that is certain to tick all of those important boxes’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 11:12 GMT

On the market for £349,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this lovely four-bed semi-detached Fulwood property is the epitome of family living, featuring a large lounge with bay window, a fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, a dining area and utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a garage, and a rear lawned garden with patio. Take a look around...

