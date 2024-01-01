Perfect for first time buyers: 2 bed terraced Kirkham home with renovated interior for sale for bargain price
From a spacious lounge to a fitted kitchen, this home has everything one could need.
On the market for £144,950 with Mi Home Estate Agents, this lovely two-bed terrace Kirkham home is the perfect starter house for someone looking to get their foot on the property ladder. Take a look around...
