Perfect for first time buyers: 2 bed terraced Kirkham home with renovated interior for sale for bargain price

From a spacious lounge to a fitted kitchen, this home has everything one could need.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

On the market for £144,950 with Mi Home Estate Agents, this lovely two-bed terrace Kirkham home is the perfect starter house for someone looking to get their foot on the property ladder. Take a look around...

1. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

2. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

3. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

4. Victoria Road, Kirkham, PR4 2BT (Credit: Mi Home Estate Agents)

Related topics:PropertyHousing marketLancashireKirkhamMoney