Over 75% of homes sold at major Blackburn development

Countryside Homes is hosting an open house event for the final phase of homes at Brookfield Vale on Sunday 23rd February.

With over 75% of homes sold at Brookfield Vale, Countryside Homes is offering homebuyers an exclusive peek inside one of its newly completed homes on Sunday 23rd February.

From 11 am to 4 pm, the doors to one of the high-quality three-bedroom homes off Roman Road, Blackburn will be open to all.

Available for £250,000, the New Stamford is a modern, generously-proportioned home, complete with Countryside Homes’ signature skylight windows and French doors.

The New Stamford

Alongside access to The New Stamford, sales consultants will be on hand throughout the day to provide information about other house types across the development. There is a range of three and four-bedroom properties available at Brookfield Vale, with prices starting at £237,000.

The team can also provide information about Countryside Homes' solutions that make buying a new home easier including Home Exchange and Smooth Move.

Zac Worthington, sales and marketing director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We are hosting this open house event so prospective buyers can get a feel for the size and quality that come with a home at Brookfield Vale. It’s also an opportunity to meet some of our experienced sales team and understand more about the benefits of owning a new build property.

“Many don’t realise just how affordable buying a new home can be, but for a limited time, we are offering a £99 reservation fee on all homes and a £10,000 deposit contribution on selected plots to kick start the homebuying journey. As we approach the final builds and given the demand we’ve seen at this development to date, it’s definitely an opportunity not to miss.”

To book an appointment for the open house event, visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/brookfield-vale-blackburn/request-appointment