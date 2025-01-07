Newlyweds Upsize to Create Their Perfect Family Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Spence (33), a Telecoms Field Manager, and his wife, Laura (29), a Customer Service Advisor, found that they needed more space after getting married and wanting to start a family. Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s Easymover scheme, they were able to sell their old home and receive the keys to their perfect family home within just three months.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple had been previously living in Chris’ semi-detached three bedroom home in Church, Accrington. Chris said: “It was my first home and was perfect for just me and potentially one other person, but we want to start a family and the area was unsuitable for the family life we were hoping for. After valuing our home and having both had advancements in our careers, we found ourselves in a position to buy the ideal home for our future.”

When asked why they chose a new-build home over a pre-owned one, Laura said: “We love the fact that we are the first people to live in the home, giving us a fresh, blank canvas to create the home of our dreams. We also like the security and guarantees a new-build brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After exploring various new-build developments across Lancashire, Chris and Laura chose Taylor Wimpey’s Riven Stones development, Chris said: “Everything seemed to feel right on our first visit to Riven Stones, it is really well kept and has a village feel about it. I love the outdoors and the countryside and given Riven Stones’ semi-rural location near the moors, Feniscowles is perfect. We were impressed with the master plan for Riven Stones; lots of green space, plenty of room for good-sized gardens and driveways, and plenty of space between each house.

Chris and Laura received the keys to their new home just three months after agreeing to the Easymover scheme.

“We wanted to look for a quieter and picturesque place to live and love the views of the countryside from our home at Riven Stones, and the ease of access to the motorway and local public transport, Laura’s job, our families and local amenities is a huge bonus.

“The prices were great value and the house we chose is a perfect size, in a great location and built to a high standard. The attention to sustainability also really impressed us; the triple-glazed windows and solar panels were absolutely a welcome addition.”

The couple chose the four bedroom Lydford house type, Laura said: “We love the layout of the house. The utility room and large, spacious kitchen really impressed us as well as the other room sizes. We are confident that this is a perfect family home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the sales process, Chris said: “The sales team really looked after us and encouraged us to visit as many times as we liked. They kept us up to date with our progress and really made it feel like we were on a journey. We were also really impressed with Taylor Wimpey’s Touch Point app, which was useful in planning our move and keeping us up to date with the progress of our purchase.”

Chris and Laura purchased their new home with Taylor Wimpey’s Easymover scheme, which allows buyers to secure their new home before their old one is sold. The sales team will then help buyers manage the sale of their existing home using their marketing and negotiating skills to make the sales process as simple as possible by removing the pressure to find a buyer. Estate agent fees will be covered* and the sales team will stay in contact with them, saving customers both money and time.

Commenting on their experience with the Easymover scheme, Laura said: “The Easymover scheme really takes a lot of the stress out of selling a previous home and buying a new one. The incentives such as estate agent fees being paid for and deposit contributions were too good to miss.

“From there, everything seemed to move quickly and within an hour of our old home going to the market, we already had two viewings booked. We had then sold it within a week and reserved our new Taylor Wimpey home two days after. The whole process from deciding to use the Easymover scheme to collecting the keys to our new home took only three months. We couldn’t believe how quick it went and how stress free it was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving into their new home in November 2024, Chris shared their favourite things about their home, Riven Stones, and the local area: “We love how warm and comfortable our home is. The build quality has really impressed, it feels premium and well thought out.

“Riven Stones is quiet and the neighbours are friendly. I frequently work from home and find it really peaceful here. My favourite moment so far has been looking out of the window in the morning and watching the deer frolic in the nearby fields. The local area is friendly and feels incredibly safe. I love the proximity to the countryside and can’t wait to explore the area further.

“We really do feel well looked after by the sales team and settled in and we can both honestly say that we made the right decision. Everything went so smoothly and easily and I really do think that this is because we chose Taylor Wimpey.”

To book an appointment or for more information on homes and purchasing schemes available, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones

*Subject to terms and conditions