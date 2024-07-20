New Legacy For Former Darwen School As Bovis Homes Is Set To Launch 109 New Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Groundwork underway at new Collingwood Park development at Holden Fold

Building work has started on a major new housing development in Darwen, as Bovis Homes, part of the Vistry Group has announced it will be releasing 109 new homes in early 2025.

Situated on the site of the former Darwen Moorland High School, Bovis Homes will launch a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes at the development, named Collingwood Park.

Collingwood Park will form part of a wider new housing development, which will see a total of 477 new homes built at the Holden Fold site.

CGI image of new homes at Collingwood Park

This will be Bovis’ second collection of homes to be built in the area, following the successful launch of Sunnybower Meadow on Whalley Old Road earlier this year.

Throughout the build, Bovis Homes, part of Vistry Group, will contribute towards a substantial £3.4m investment in the local area as part of its Section 106 agreement with Blackburn with Darwen Council. This will include funding towards improving education, highway works and healthcare provisions.

Collingwood Park is expected to attract a variety of homeowners, including first-time buyers and growing families. Conveniently situated with easy access to major motorway networks, the development is also close to the Pennine Moors and open countryside, attracting those looking for a balance between commutability and rural living.

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director, Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We’re pleased to be bringing this major development to life, with work now underway at Collingwood Park. It’s exciting to be expanding our presence in the area and providing homeowners with a variety of options to suit their needs. A range of buying schemes will be available to support potential buyers during their home buying journey.”

For more information about Collingwood Park visit: https://www.bovishomes.co.uk/developments/lancashire/collingwood-park-darwen