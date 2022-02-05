Plans for a building of eight flats on land at the end of Derby Road have been submitted to Preston City Council.

The scheme would see the demolition of a detached house which has been empty for some time.

And the block would be opposite three other apartment buildings which were constructed more than 20 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The empty detached house in Derby Road which will be flattened to make way for the apartment block.

Developers say the scheme would have 13 parking spaces and the apartments are expected to be for sale, not rent.

Documents presented to the planning department say the building would house four two-bed flats and four one-bed.

"The vision is to create a sustainable residential development that will bring a wide range of benefits for both existing and new residents," says the planning application.

"The redevelopment of the site presents an opportunity to create a scheme that is responsive to the site, preserves and enhances the best of what is there wherever possible and knits into the adjacent areas of open space and urban form, providing a strong sense of place and character."

Derby Road with its semis on one side and flats on the other,

The construction of the three previous apartment blocks in 2000 sparked strong opposition from residents in Derby Road, which is off Lytham Road.

Despite 14 letters of objection, mainly over traffic issues, the plans for a total of 29 flats - now a development called Derby Court - were voted through by councillors.

The current developer says the proposed block would be "a high quality place which is sustainable, safe and attractive."

The planning statement goes on: "The proposed redevelopment of this site shows a development which aims to create an attractive residential development to complement the surrounding area."

And despite the existence of three more apartment blocks in a cul-de-sac of mainly semi-detached houses, it adds: "It is considered that the proposed building would not give an impression of over-intensified use of the site, nor an unacceptable impact on the existing character and appearance of the existing development in terms of scale and design.