Picture perfect 3 bed modern Preston family home with open plan layout and private garden for sale

This immaculately presented three-bedroom semi-detached house in Preston is a quintessential modern family home.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

On the market for £199,950 with Ben Rose, this captivating three-bed semi-detached Fulwood home is the ideal combination of spacious and modern, featuring a lovely fitted kitchen, bright and airy living room, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around...

1. Easterling Road, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Easterling Road, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Easterling Road, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Easterling Road, Preston (Credit: Ben Rose)

