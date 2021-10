On the market for £525,000 with Ben Rose Estate Agents, this four-bed detached Leyland property features a welcoming reception hall, a spacious lounge with front-facing window and fireplace, a dining area, an orangery, a family kitchen with granite worktops, a utility room, a study, a master bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a double detached garage, and a secluded rear garden with patio. Take a look around...