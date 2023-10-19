News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Modern 3 bed Preston city centre family home with luxury modern kitchen and two living rooms on the market

Boasting a central location and no chain, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Magical 3 bed Bamber Bridge countryside home with large gardens and modern interior up for sale

Million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period manor house with bar, games room, and two apartments for sale

Eye catching 4 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with unique modern design and landscaped garden up for sale

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

1. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

2. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

3. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

4. Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood) Photo: Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 (Credit: Kingswood)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonAshton