Modern 3 bed Preston city centre family home with luxury modern kitchen and two living rooms on the market
Boasting a central location and no chain, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £250,000 with Kingswood, this renovated three-bed terraced Preston home features two spacious reception rooms, a luxury modern kitchen, large bedrooms finished to a good standard, and a prime position. Take a look around...
